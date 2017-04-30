2 boyfriends, a dispute and a shooting in Muskegon Township

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- The appearance of two boyfriends at the same location escalated into a dispute and a shooting Saturday night.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday, the Muskegon Township Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at the Quail Meadow Apartments in the 700 block of Quail Court. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found 27-year-old man who had been shot twice in the leg.

The shooting victim was transported by ambulance to Mercy Health Hackley Campus with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 30-year-old shooter was taken into custody and lodged in the Muskegon County jail.

The gun used in the shooting also was recovered.

Muskegon Township police chief Dave Wypa said the incident involved a domestic dispute between a former boyfriend and a new boyfriend who came to the apartment complex to pick up a child with the child's mother.

The child was not harmed.

The Muskegon County Sheriff's Department and Michigan State Police assisted at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Muskegon Township Police Department.