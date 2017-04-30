8 people hit by car while walking to apartments in Florida

Posted 8:12 PM, April 30, 2017, by
generic police lights

PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities say eight people were injured when they were struck by a car while walking to an apartment complex.

The Florida Highway Patrol said it happened Saturday night on Perdido Key, on the Florida Panhandle near Pensacola.

Local news outlets report that the eight friends were walking back to an apartment complex when they were struck by a car from behind. At least two people were critically injured, while others were treated and released from a local hospital.

Highway Patrol Lt. Eddie Elmore said in a Sunday news release that officers are investigating.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s