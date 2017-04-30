Donations collected for shelter animals during “Stuff the Bus for Pets” event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Animals living in the Kent County Animal Shelter are waking up with a ton of new goodies all thanks to some generous donations after a successful 'Stuff the Bus for Pets' in Grand Rapids Saturday.

The event was put on by the Grand Rapids Jaycees right outside the Chow Hound of Breton Village.

Dog and cat food, along with toys as well as leashes and collars were collected.

Organizers we talked to say these donations help keep the shelter going and the animals fed and happy.

"We bring and guest speakers and we actually had the Kent County Animal Shelter come in and speak to us and tell us about all the different things that they do in the community and they really rely on donations to kind of really get the dogs something different and of course it helps with their funding as well in their budget," said Melissa Greko, with the Grand Rapids Jaycees.

Grand Rapids Jaycees say they're always looking for young professionals to get involved with community service if you are interested in joining.