Jimmy John's employee speaks out after armed robbery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a Jimmy John’s employee went viral for the way he handled an armed robbery last week, we are hearing from him for the first time .

Surveillance video showed a man pointing a gun at the cashier, demanding money from the cash register.

The employee, now identified as 24-year-old Tucker Murray says this was the first robbery at the restaurant in the four years since he started working there.

He says the man holding the gun seemed more nervous than he did.

“I never really felt threatened,” Murray said. “I’ve been saying that all day and it feels like something stupid to say when there’s a gun pointed at your head but I never really got the feeling that he was actually going to do anything.”

The suspect in the video is now in police custody and police say he has a history of armed robberies.

Murray says he plans to head back to work next week.