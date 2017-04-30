× Police: Multiple people shot at California apartment complex

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5) — Multiple people were shot at La Jolla apartment complex Sunday afternoon, police said. The gunman had been shot and no longer was a threat, according to our affiliate FOX 5.

Dozens of San Diego police officers were seen near the La Jolla Crossroads Apartments at Judicial Drive and Sydney Court around 6:10 p.m.

Police said the suspect had been shot and there was no further threat, although they are requesting that people shelter in place to allow them to investigate.

A witness said he saw three people had been shot on a sidewalk at the apartment complex. He ran into the clubhouse and looked out the windows. He saw two other bloody people and one of them was crawling to the other trying to help.

“We looked at the pool area where the shooter was sitting there with a beer in one hand and a gun in the other,” a witness told FOX 5. “The suspect looked pretty relaxed, pretty relaxed.”

Witness: "The shooter had a gun in one hand and a beer in the other."@fox5sandiego @SanDiegoPD pic.twitter.com/N73XQ55Ch9 — Robert Burns (@RobertBurnsTV) May 1, 2017

The witness said he saw police officers approach the pool area. He said the gunman started shooting at the officers, but they shot back at him.

“Three officers moved in and took out the suspect,” the witness said.