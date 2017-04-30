× Storms claim 7 lives in Missouri, Arkansas and Texas

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (CNN) — More damage and casualties could be discovered after severe flooding and tornadoes killed at least seven people and injured dozens in Missouri, Arkansas and Texas, authorities said early Sunday.

At least three tornadoes touched down in east Texas, leaving five people dead, Van Zandt County officials said.

The body of a 72-year-old woman was recovered in southwestern Missouri after flood waters washed away her car.

Another woman died Saturday after a tree fell on her mobile home in DeWitt, Ark., about 80 miles east of Little Rock, according to police.

Tornadoes ripping through north Texas left widespread destruction and more than 50 people injured, officials said.

More than 30 million Americans remain under Flash Flood Watches and warnings Sunday as the storm moves eastward.

It began hitting the southwest and Midwest states Friday.

Rainfall amounts of 4-6 inches were reported in Missouri and Texas, with some areas seeing up to 9 inches, the National Weather Service said.