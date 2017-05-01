10 year cancer survivor becomes triathlete

Make A Wish Michigan grants about a wish day for Michigan kids, and so many involved travel. For a second year, Fox17 is teaming up with Make A Wish Michigan during their Wishes in Flight Campaign encouraging you to share in the power of a wish. Nationally, Make A Wish would need more than 2.8 billion miles, to cover every travel wish this year. Every mile donated helps wish kids and their families travel to destinations around the world, your miles will never expire. All month we will be featuring local wish kids and heir incredible journeys. This week, we meet 12 year old Trevor Van Skiver, he was diagnosed with Leukemia at a young age. His family has now turned to triatholns, to help grant wishes for other kids. For more information on the Dream Team, click here.