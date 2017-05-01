× $14.5M aviation factory opens in Muskegon County

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (AP) — An aviation manufacturer has opened a $14.5 million factory in west Michigan so Muskegon-area workers can build engine parts for Boeing 777 airplanes.

The Muskegon Chronicle reports that Johnson Technology’s Brilliant Factory in Norton Shores held a grand opening Monday.

A company release says the 35,000-square-foot facility links design, engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, distribution and services into one system. The system collects and analyzes data to make the factory smarter, resulting in higher quality parts for the GE90 engine.

Johnson Technology, a subsidiary of GE Aviation, says it’s hired 90 people since fall 2016, putting the company’s total employees in the state at nearly 800.

The company received an $800,000 performance-based grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation for the project.

The facility has been operational since early 2017.