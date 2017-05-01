Local May 2017 elections Tuesday

FOX 17 – Tuesday, May 2 is an Election Day in Michigan and dozens of school districts and municipalities will be holding elections.

Below is a list, alphabetical by county in West Michigan, of areas that have at least one issue to vote on Tuesday. When available, links have been provided to details of the issues. If you are aware of a link that is not provided, please send it to news@fox17online.com.

Some school districts cover multiple counties and they are listed under each county.

We’ll have election results as they become available on Tuesday night.

********

Allegan County

1. Delton-Kellogg Schools

Operating Millage Renewal

2. Fennville Public Schools

3. Holland Public Schools

4. Hudsonville Public Schools

5. Kent ISD

6. Manlius Township

7. Saugatuck Township

8. South Haven City

9. Valley Township

10. Wayland Union Schools

11. Zeeland Public Schools

******

Barry County

1. Delton-Kellogg Schools

Operating Millage Proposal

2. Kalamazoo RESA

3. Kent ISD

4. Pennfield School District

5. Prairieville Township

6. Wayland Union Schools

********

Berrien County

1. Benton Harbor Area Schools

2. Buchanan Community Schools

3. Galien Township

4. New Buffalo Township

*******

Calhoun County

1. Fredonia Township

2. Jackson ISD

3. Kalamazoo RESA

4. Marshall

5. Pennfield School District

*******

Cass County

1. Constantine Public Schools

2. Edwardsburg Public Schools

3. White Pigeon Community Schools

*******

Eaton County

*******

Ionia County

1. Greenville Public Schools

2. Kent ISD

******

Kalamazoo County

1. Kalamazoo County

2. Kalamazoo RESA

3. Parchment City

City Commission seat

******

Kent County

1. Byron Center Public Schools

2. Cannon Township

3. Greenville Public Schools

4. Kent ISD

5. Newaygo County ISD-ESC

6. Wayland Union Schools

7. Wyoming City

******

Mecosta County

Big Rapids Public Schools

******

Montcalm County

Greenville Public Schools

*******

Muskegon County

1. Cedar Creek Township

2. Coopersville Area Public Schools

3. Fremont Public Schools

4. Grand Haven Area Public Schools

5. Kent ISD

6. Montague Area Public Schools

7. Muskegon Public Schools

8. Muskegon Township

9. Newaygo County ISD-ESC

10. Oakridge Public Schools

11. Whitehall District Schools

******

Newaygo County

1. Baldwin Community Schools

2. Big Rapids Public Schools

3. Fremont Public Schools

4. Kent ISD

5. Newaygo County ISD-ESC

6. Oakridge Public Schools

******

Oceana County

1. Fremont Public Schools

2. Hart City Council

3. Montague Area Public Schools

4. Newaygo County ISD-ESC

5. Shelby Public School

*******

Ottawa County

1. Allendale Public Schools

2. Allendale Township

3. Coopersville Area Public Schools

4. Grand Haven Area Public Schools

5. Grand Haven Township

6. Holland Public Schools

7. Hudsonville Public Schools

8. Jenison Public Schools

9. Kent ISD

10. West Ottawa Public Schools

11. Zeeland Public Schools

12. Zeeland Township

******

St. Joseph County

1. Constantine Public Schools

2. Kalamazoo RESA

3. Sturgis Public Schools

4. White Pigeon Community Schools

******

Van Buren County

1. Van Buren County

2. Bangor City

3. South Haven City

4. South Haven Township