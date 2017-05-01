× Louisville DJ beats record for longest continuous set

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky DJ has broken the Guinness World Record for the longest non-stop DJ set after playing for 10 straight days.

WAVE-TV reports that Chauncey Graves, whose professional moniker is DJ Colossus, officially broke the record at 1 p.m. Sunday, having begun his set Thursday, April 20 in Louisville.

Graves was allowed a five-minute break for every hour completed.

The previous record was held by DJ Obi of Nigeria, whose 2016 set lasted exactly 240 hours. Graves DJed for 3 hours and 56 seconds past that mark.

Guinness will verify the results in the upcoming weeks.