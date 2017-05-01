Meth lab found in van, two men arrested

Posted 8:02 AM, May 1, 2017, by , Updated at 08:10AM, May 1, 2017

Photo Gallery

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — Two men were taken to the St. Joseph County Jail on Friday evening when police found methamphetamine and marijuana in a van during a traffic

Photo from Three Rivers Police Department

stop.

The Three Rivers Fire Department saw the maroon van, allegedly involved with an ongoing narcotic investigation, on South Main Street in Three Rivers. The police conducted a traffic stop, and found three adult men inside the vehicle.

Police deployed Django with the K9 unit, who positively identified drug odor in the vehicle. Following a search, multiple baggies of methamphetamine were located and marijuana was found on one passenger.

An active methamphetamine lab and equipment to produce meth were found in the vehicle as well, according to police. The lab was dismantled by certified responders and the Three Rivers Fire Department.

The 39-year-old driver and 34-year-old passengers are now facing manufacturing methamphetamine and methamphetamine sale charges.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s