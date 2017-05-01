Michigan Tech student dies during hike in Upper Peninsula

Posted 12:41 PM, May 1, 2017, by

CHAMPION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a student at Michigan Technological University has died after suffering from symptoms of hypothermia while on a hiking trip in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

The Marquette County sheriff’s department says 19-year-old Marcus Antilla of Republic was among a group of six students from the school camping in the Rocking Chair Lakes area when he went looking for firewood but didn’t immediately return. His friends found him wet and cold.

His fellow hikers called 911 about 4:30 a.m. Saturday after getting to the top of a bluff where a cellphone signal could be reached. The department says he was pronounced dead a few hours later after emergency crews arrived in Champion Township.

An autopsy was planned and the investigation into his death is ongoing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s