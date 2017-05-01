Michigan Tech student dies during hike in Upper Peninsula

CHAMPION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a student at Michigan Technological University has died after suffering from symptoms of hypothermia while on a hiking trip in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

The Marquette County sheriff’s department says 19-year-old Marcus Antilla of Republic was among a group of six students from the school camping in the Rocking Chair Lakes area when he went looking for firewood but didn’t immediately return. His friends found him wet and cold.

His fellow hikers called 911 about 4:30 a.m. Saturday after getting to the top of a bluff where a cellphone signal could be reached. The department says he was pronounced dead a few hours later after emergency crews arrived in Champion Township.

An autopsy was planned and the investigation into his death is ongoing.