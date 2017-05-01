× More than 2,500 pets adopted in ‘Empty the Shelters’ event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – More than 2,500 pets found loving homes this weekend, thank to the Bissell Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” event.

According to Bissell, 1,530 were adopted on Saturday and another 1,000 were adopted out during the week leading up to the weekend.

66 shelters across the state of Michigan took part in the event. More than 20 shelters say they were nearly or completely out of animals by the end of the weekend.

If you missed out and want to help the organization’s efforts, visit the Bissell Pet Foundation website.