Police: Man suffers multiple stab wounds during altercation; one in custody

CANNON TWP., Mich. -- A 25-year-old male suffered multiple stab wounds during an altercation with a 47-year-old male in Rockford around 3:15 a.m. Monday morning.

The Kent County Sheriff's Department arrived on the scene in the 6800 block of Young Avenue in Cannon Township to a victim with non-life threatening stab wounds. The victim was transported to Spectrum-Butterworth by ambulance.

Police took the suspect, from Cannon Township, into custody at the scene.

The names of the suspect and victim are being withheld until the time of arraignment. Police are still investigating the incident.