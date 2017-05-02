2 MDOT contractors rescued from Cass River after boat sinks

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (AP) — Police say two Michigan Department of Transportation contractors have been rescued from the frigid Cass River near Frankenmuth after their boat took on water and sank.

Police tell WWJ-AM the current was too strong for the two contractors to swim to shore. They were in the water for about 45 minutes Tuesday morning before firefighters could pull them ashore. They were treated for symptoms of hypothermia at a hospital.

The contractors’ names haven’t been released. An MDOT representative says they were assisting with an M-83 bridge project.