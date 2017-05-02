GVSU Softball Team Riding 19-Game Win Streak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLENDALE, Mich. -- The Grand Valley Softball team went 20-2 in the month of April and is currently riding a 19-game win streak after sweeping Ferris State and Saginaw Valley this weekend to clinch the regular season GLIAC title on graduation weekend.

“You know, that was a goal for us right at the beginning of the year," Coach Dana Callihan admitted. "And we got off to such a rough start we didn’t know if that was still attainable or not. Once we got on a roll, we knew that was a possibility and they wanted it. They wanted to make sure that we finished what we started.”

“It still hasn’t really hit me yet," catcher Jessica Ramos beamed. "And it’s just so cool. So many good things are happening right now. So many great things are happening. I just feel so happy for our seniors that we could give it to them in their last year because they haven’t had it all four years yet and I’m just really happy. I have no idea how to explain it. It’s just awesome.”

An awesome streak especially since the month of March brought the Lakers 10 losses and only 6 wins.

“I think we really just came together as a team," shortstop Shannon Flaherty said. "Our hard work and dedication has shown through and our resiliency is what really has made us the team we are today.”

“I definitely think that something’s clicked and we’re more calm and collected unlike before and we’re very confident right now," senior Kelsey Dominguez explained. "I believe we can take that through the rest of the season and I think we’ll do alright."

Coach Callihan explained that the pitchers have been a big part of the Lakers success. “We just woke up a little bit. Our pitchers started controlling the strike zone a little bit more and that made it better for our defense. We’re putting the ball in play a little bit more. We’re getting runs scored when we need it. We’re handling the pressure situations a lot better than we did at the beginning of the year.”

“We’re definitely on the same page and it just feels so great when we’re connecting and I give them a pitch and they’re just ready to go and it looks amazing," Ramos said. "Batters are striking out because they don’t know what’s happening and it’s just a grand time. I’m so glad our pitchers are doing awesome. They’re just peaking at the best time possible.”

The Lakers find out in the next week about making it to the Division II NCAA Tournament.