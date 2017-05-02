In new book, Ivanka Trump gets serious about women at work

(Photo by Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ivanka Trump has turned from sassy to serious with her second book, an exploration of women and the workplace.

The book, “Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success,” comes out Tuesday. President Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser offers earnest advice for women on advancing in the workplace, balancing family and professional life, and seeking personal fulfilment.

Trump’s book largely avoids politics. She quotes a wide range of experts, including some high-profile Democrats, like Anne-Marie Slaughter, who worked in President Barack Obama’s administration. The book concludes with a pitch for improved family leave and childcare policies to support working families.

Her first book, “The Trump Car,” came out in 2009. It was a breezy compilation of workplace advice, stories about her dealmaker dad and a hefty dose of celebrity namedropping.

