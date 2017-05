GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Janet Jackson is bringing her tour to Grand Rapids.

Van Andel Arena announced the State of the World Tour 2017 will be in Grand Rapids on November 1.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 5 at 10:00am.

A special message from Janet for her fans. pic.twitter.com/VXa6h25ksK — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) May 2, 2017