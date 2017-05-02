Kalamazoo to remove hundreds of lead water pipes

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — More than 200 lead water pipes will be removed from a southwest Michigan city this summer.

MLive reports the Kalamazoo City Commission approved a nearly $850,000 construction contract on Monday with Rieth-Riley Construction Co. to replace the lines. The city’s 2017 Water Capital Improvement Budget will fund the service line replacement project.

Public Services Director James Baker says Kalamazoo plans to replace almost 500 lead service lines during the 2017 construction season. Baker says on average the city has removed 100 lead pipes per year.

Many of the lead lines are located in the northeastern part of the city and in the city’s oldest neighborhoods.

The city collected lead and copper monitoring data a year early in response to public concern over the Flint water system lead problem.