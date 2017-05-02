Man crashes into utility pole after inhaling e-cigarette juice
HOLLAND TWP, Mich. — A man crashed into a utility pole after accidentally inhaling e-cigarette juice Tuesday afternoon.
Ottawa County deputies say Brandan Lozon, 34, was using an e-cigarette while driving when he inadvertently inhaled liquid that made him cough and lose control. He crashed into a utility pole at Butternut Dr near Woodland.
Lozon suffered non-life threatening injuries. The area was closed off for much of the afternoon so crews could clear the road of debris.