× Man crashes into utility pole after inhaling e-cigarette juice

HOLLAND TWP, Mich. — A man crashed into a utility pole after accidentally inhaling e-cigarette juice Tuesday afternoon.

Ottawa County deputies say Brandan Lozon, 34, was using an e-cigarette while driving when he inadvertently inhaled liquid that made him cough and lose control. He crashed into a utility pole at Butternut Dr near Woodland.

Lozon suffered non-life threatening injuries. The area was closed off for much of the afternoon so crews could clear the road of debris.