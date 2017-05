× May 2 election results for West Michigan

May 2 is Election Day in Michigan, with dozens of school districts and municipalities holding elections.

Below is a list of West Michigan election results, alphabetical by county When available, links have been provided to details of the issues.

Some school districts cover multiple counties. Those results will be listed under the primary county for the district.

Allegan County

1. Fennville Public Schools

Non-homestead Millage Renewal (Final: Yes 78%, No 22%, 6/6 precincts reporting)

2. Manlius Township

Road resurfacing millage renewal (Final: Yes 87%, No 13%, 1/1 precinct reporting)

3. Saugatuck Township

Road Maintenance Proposal (Final: Yes 75%, No 25%, 1/1 precinct reporting)

4. Wayland Union Schools bond proposals

Proposal 1 — New Elementary School, other infrastructure updates (Final: Yes 36%, No 64% , 4/4 precincts reporting)

, 4/4 precincts reporting) Proposal 2 — New pool at High School, additional education space (Final: Yes 34%, No 66%, 4/4 precincts reporting)

5. Valley Township

Fire Protection millage renewal (Final: Yes 71% , No 29%, 1/1 precinct reporting)

, No 29%, 1/1 precinct reporting) Road Improvement millage renewal (Final: Yes 67%, No 33%, 1/1 precinct reporting)

Barry County

1. Delton-Kellogg Schools

Operating Millage Proposal (Yes 0%, No 0%)

2. Prairieville Township

Berrien County

1. Benton Harbor Area Schools

Sinking fund millage (Final: Yes 59%, No 41%, 13/13 precincts reporting)

2. Buchanan Community Schools

Sinking fund millage (Final: Yes 48%, No 52%, 7/7 precincts reporting)

3. Galien Township

Operating millage (Final: Yes 41%, No 59%, 1/1 precinct reporting)

4. New Buffalo Township

Public Safety millage (Final: Yes 59%, No 41%, 1/1 precinct reporting)

Calhoun County

1. Fredonia Township

Road Millage Renewal (Final: Yes 68%, No 32%, 1/1 precinct reporting)

2. Marshall

Marshall Area Fire Fighters Ambulance Authority equipment millage (Final: Yes 72%, No 28%, 11/11 precincts reporting)

3. Pennfield School District

Bond proposal for building improvements (Final: Yes 49%, No 51%, 6/6 precincts reporting)

Cass County

1. Constantine Public Schools

Bond refinancing (Final: Yes 51%, No 49%, 2/2 precincts reporting)

2. Edwardsburg Public Schools

Operating millage renewal (Final: Yes 75%, No 25%, 4/4 precincts reporting)

3. White Pigeon Community Schools

Sinking Fund Renewal (Final: Yes 67%, No 33%, 2/2 precincts reporting)

Kalamazoo County

1. Kalamazoo County

Consolidated Dispatch for 911 System Funding (Final: Yes 32%, No 68%, 86/86 precincts reporting)

2. Kalamazoo RESA

Millage Renewal (Yes 65%, No 35%, 79/83 precincts reporting)

3. Parchment City

City Commission seat (Final: Holly Evans 52%, Nicole Marie Parsons 48%)

Kent County

1. Byron Center Public Schools

Bond proposal (Yes 64%, No 36%, 8/11 precincts reporting)

2. Cannon Township

Trails and recreation millage renewal (Final: Yes 69%, No 31%, 5/5 precincts reporting)

3. Kent ISD

Enhancement Millage (Yes 54%, No 46%, 89/223 precincts reporting)

4. Wyoming City

Changing dedicated library millages (Yes 0%, No 0%)

Mecosta County

Big Rapids Public Schools

Sinking Fund (Yes 0%, No 0%)

Montcalm County

Greenville Public Schools

Bond Proposal (Final: Yes 49%, No 51%, 7/7 precincts reporting)

Muskegon County

1. Cedar Creek Township

Millage renewal proposal: (Final: Yes 83%, No 17%, 1/1 precinct reporting)

2. Coopersville Area Public Schools

Homestead Renewal (Final: Yes 58%, No 42%, 1/1 precinct reporting)

3. Fremont Public Schools

Sinking Fund Initiative (Yes 0%, No 0%)

6. Montague Area Public Schools

Sinking Fund Proposal (Final: Yes 51%, No 49%, 4/4 precincts reporting)

7. Muskegon Public Schools

Operating millage renewal (Yes 67%, No 33%, 1/16 precincts reporting)

8. Muskegon Township

9. Oakridge Public Schools

Bond Proposal (Yes Final: Yes 43%, No 57%)

10. Whitehall District Schools

Construction Bond (Yes 43%, No 57%, 6/6 precincts reporting)

Newaygo County

1. Baldwin Community Schools

Bond proposal (Yes 47%, No 53%, 1/2 precincts reporting)

2. Fremont Public Schools

Sinking Fund (Yes 53%, No 47%, 4/11 precincts reporting)

3. Newaygo County ISD-ESC

4. Oakridge Public Schools

Bond Proposal (Yes 0%, No 0%)

Oceana County

1. Hart City Council

2. Shelby Public School

Bond Project (Yes 0%, No 0%)

Ottawa County

1. Allendale Public Schools

Bond proposal (Final: Yes 57%, No 43%, 5/5 precincts reporting)

2. Allendale Township

Proposal (Final: Yes 20%, No 80%, 5/5 precincts reporting)

3. Coopersville Area Public Schools

Millage renewal (Final: Yes 70%, No 30%, 9/9 precincts reporting)

4. Grand Haven Area Public Schools

Millage renewal (Final: Yes 77%, No 23%, 14/14 precincts reporting)

5. Grand Haven Township

North Ottawa Council on Aging Millage Renewal (Final: Yes 80%, No 20%, 5/5 precincts reporting)

6. Holland Public Schools

Millage renewal and sinking fund proposal (Yes 75%, No 25%, 9/10 precincts reporting)

7. Hudsonville Public Schools

Millage renewal (Yes 70%, No 30%, 8/17 precincts reporting)

8. Jenison Public Schools

Non-homestead renewal (Yes 83%, No 17%, partial results in 10/10 precincts)

9. West Ottawa Public Schools

Bond update (Final: Yes 76%, No 24%, 17/17 precincts reporting)

10. Zeeland Public Schools

Non-homestead renewal (Final: Yes 76%, No 24%, 14/14 precincts reporting)

11. Zeeland Township

Fire proposal: (Final: Yes 82% , No 18%, 3/3 precincts reporting)

, No 18%, 3/3 precincts reporting) Road proposal: (Final: Yes 80%, No 20%, 3/3 precincts reporting)

St. Joseph County

1. Constantine Public Schools

Bond refinancing (Yes 0%, No 0%)

2. Sturgis Public Schools

Sinking fund (Yes 0%, No 0%)

3. White Pigeon Community Schools

Sinking fund renewal (Yes 0%, No 0%)

Van Buren County

1. Van Buren County

Jail and Courthouse proposal: (Yes 30%, No 70%, 25/33 precincts reporting)

2. Bangor City

City Commissioner: (Final: Daniel K Fry 57%, Harold Bator 43%)

3. South Haven City