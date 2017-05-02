Morning Buzz: $1 Sandwiches at Jimmy Johns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. The 79th annual YMCA White Elephant sale brought in more than $112,000 for Camp Manitou-Lin, the second highest amount ever raised at this event.

The two-day event sold everything from furniture to clothes, and even a van.

All items that didn’t sell will be recycled and donated to local charities.

2. Grand Rapids made it on the last as one of the top 50 mosquito cities.

Orkin Pest Control Services released the list, and Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Battle Creek and surrounding areas came in at number 18.

Mosquito season officially started last month, and Orkin used last year’s data of calls it responded to in order to make the list.

The Flint, Saginaw and Bay City area also made the list, coming in at 46.

The worst place with mosquitoes is Atlanta, which has been at the number one spot for the past four years.

3. Food trucks are rolling in to Calder Plaza for the inaugural Truckin’ Tuesdays.

It’s kicking off the summer food truck season in downtown Grand Rapids. The weekly lunchtime event series will feature five to seven food trucks parked on Ottawa Avenue, adjacent to Calder Plaza.

This comes after the city adopted a new pilot ordinance that allows expanded opportunities for food trucks to operate.

4. Jimmy Johns is selling subs for $1 on Tuesday.

When the sandwich chain holds the dollar sub days, customers can expect a longer wait than usual with lines curling around the restaurants.

There’s a four hour window from 4 to 8 p.m. to get the deal. Sandwiches one through six are part of the deal, and it’s limited to one sub per person.

5. McDonald’s introduced a new product called the Frork on Monday.

The product is a fork with fries as prongs; it’s meant to pick up any sandwich toppings that fall out while eating.

The video description on McDonald’s YouTube channel ties the Frork launch with the chain’s new signature crafted sandwiches.

Frorks will be available on Friday at participating restaurants while supplies last.