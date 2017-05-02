“Motown the Musical” opens tonight at DeVos Performance Hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Motown the Musical," a true American dream story, is hitting the stage in West Michigan.

David Kaverman, who plays the characters Smokey Robinson and Devin, talks about what audiences can expect at the show and his experience auditioning.

The musical follows the story of Motown founder, Berry Gordy, and how he became a big name in the music industry. Berry Gordy is known for launching the music careers of Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Smokey Robinson and many more famous artists.

"Motown the Musical" will be playing in Grand Rapids at DeVos Performance Hall from May 2-7. For performance times and to purchase tickets, visit boradwaygrandrapids.com.

"Motown the Musical" will also be performed in Kalamazoo at Miller Auditorium from May 9-14. For show times and to purchase tickets, visit millerauditorium.com.