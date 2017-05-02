Trump says budget deal is a win

Posted 12:27 PM, May 2, 2017, by

President Donald Trump in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on April 25, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)

(AP) — President Donald Trump is touting the budget deal forged to fund the government through September, declaring: “This is what winning looks like.”

Despite concessions on issues like border wall funding, Trump says at a U.S. Air Force Academy Commander-in-Chief trophy presentation that, “our Republican team had its own victory – under the radar.”

He’s touting a “massive and badly needed” increase in military funding as well as additional money for border security. He’s claiming that will serve as “a down payment” on his promised southern border wall — even though the deal does not fund new construction.

He says the bill “is a clear win for the American people.”

Trump had complained earlier Tuesday about having to work with Democrats, tweeting that, “Our country needs a good ‘shutdown’ in September to fix mess!”

___

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s