Trump says budget deal is a win

(AP) — President Donald Trump is touting the budget deal forged to fund the government through September, declaring: “This is what winning looks like.”

Despite concessions on issues like border wall funding, Trump says at a U.S. Air Force Academy Commander-in-Chief trophy presentation that, “our Republican team had its own victory – under the radar.”

He’s touting a “massive and badly needed” increase in military funding as well as additional money for border security. He’s claiming that will serve as “a down payment” on his promised southern border wall — even though the deal does not fund new construction.

He says the bill “is a clear win for the American people.”

Trump had complained earlier Tuesday about having to work with Democrats, tweeting that, “Our country needs a good ‘shutdown’ in September to fix mess!”

