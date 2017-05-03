× Armed robbery suspect spotted at McDonald’s drive-thru, hits police car before trying to escape on foot

SCHOOLCRAFT TWP., Mich. — Portage Department of Public Safety officers located an armed robbery suspect when the suspect’s vehicle was spotted at the McDonalds’ drive-thru at Portage Road and Centre Avenue.

Around 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday night, deputies responded to reports of an armed robbery at a convenience store near the 11000 block of Portage Road.

After investigating the scene, officers compiled a suspect and vehicle description before they eventually located the subject at the McDonald’s, where they attempted to make contact. The suspect hit a police car before exiting the vehicle in an attempt to escape on foot, according to police.

Officers apprehended and took the suspect into custody just a short distance away.

Police believe the suspect took various items and money during the robbery. The suspect was also wanted for questioning in other ongoing cases in the Kalamazoo County Area, and is now facing multiple charges.

The name of the suspect is being withheld at this time.