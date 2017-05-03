× Belding Rd. crash update: Son released from hospital, father still recovering

IONIA, Co. – A father and son hospitalized following a car crash along Belding Road are finding a second chance in life despite their extensive injuries.

Jack Bush Jr. and Sr. were driving down M-44 (Belding Road) in Orleans Township back in April when their truck was hit by a car from the oncoming lane that was trying to pass a group of cars.

Both men suffered dozens of broken bones. Jack Sr., the driver, was placed in a coma for several days due to the severity of his injuries: 20 broken ribs and a broken breastplate. Bush Jr. says he doesn’t remember the impact but says he was told the scene was graphic.

“I was just told that I got out of the vehicle to get my dad out of the driver’s side of the vehicle,” said Bush Jr. “I don’t recall any of that but I did it all on a shattered leg, I guess adrenaline must have taken over.”

Both men were rushed to Butterworth Hospital where they underwent immediate surgery. The father and son duo were then sent to Mary Free Bed hospital to begin their long road to recovery.

“Every morning he was ready to do his therapy and do his work,” said Dr. Dan Fechtner, Residency Program Director at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital in Grand Rapids. “He’s started his rehabilitation here and made really good progress but his rehab doesn’t end when he leaves the hospital.”

Dr. Fechtner helped both father and son through their extensive physical, occupational and speech rehabilitation. After two weeks, Jack Bush Jr. was released Wednesday and given a special ‘graduation ceremony’ as he and his wife were helped to their vehicle.

“I just want to thank the good Lord I’m still alive and my dad’s still alive,” Bush Jr. said. “I’m going to spend more time with friends and family. It’s too easy to lose loved ones and friends. Cars are dangerous. Just please take care, that’s all I can say.”

Friends and family are raising money through a GoFundMe page.

There’s also a supper fundraiser Saturday, May 6 at the United Methodist Church located at 301 Pleasant St. in Belding. The event is from 5 to 8 p.m. with all proceeds going to help the family during this difficult time.