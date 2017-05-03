Craft Beer Cellar GR combines store and bar in one

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The newest addition to Beer City, U.S.A. is also one of its most unique.

Craft Beer Cellar Grand Rapids is now open at 404 Ionia Avenue SW. the centrally located shop is equal parts bottle store and bar, allowing customers to buy-and-try some of the best brands available.

Their well trained staff of Beer Geeks are always on hand to help you make the selection that’s right for you, and provide glassware to enjoy it.

From 4-packs to kegs, Craft Beer Cellar has you covered. On top of beer, food is also welcome from outside locations, including the Downtown Market located just across the street.

Keep your eyes open, because this season several food trucks plan to occasionally stop by outside under the bridge, adjacent to their location.

Craft Beer Cellar GR will be open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and on Sundays from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

