Elderly woman missing from Mt. Clemens

Posted 9:44 AM, May 3, 2017, by

Gail West

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – The Macomb County Sheriff is asking for help in finding a missing elderly woman with dementia.

Surveillance photo of Gail West

Gail West, 70, was last seen leaving a grocery store about 2:00pm Tuesday. She is described as being black, about 5’3″ tall, weighing about 175 lbs. She does not have a cell phone and does not drive.

She was last seen wearing a dark blue trench coat, light blue pants, white gym shoes and a dark blue wool hat.

Anyone with information should call the Macomb County Sheriff at 586-307-9412.

