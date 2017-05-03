× Elderly woman missing from Mt. Clemens

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – The Macomb County Sheriff is asking for help in finding a missing elderly woman with dementia.

Gail West, 70, was last seen leaving a grocery store about 2:00pm Tuesday. She is described as being black, about 5’3″ tall, weighing about 175 lbs. She does not have a cell phone and does not drive.

She was last seen wearing a dark blue trench coat, light blue pants, white gym shoes and a dark blue wool hat.

Anyone with information should call the Macomb County Sheriff at 586-307-9412.