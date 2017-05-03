× Equipment donations help Muskegon little league softball team have first home game

MUSKEGON, Mich.– It was game on in Muskegon on Wednesday for one little league softball team.

Two weeks ago, hundreds of dollars worth of equipment was stolen from a storage room at Campbell Field, where the Michigan West Softball Little League Little Angels play. Thanks to donations from the community, they were able to play their first home game of the season.

It’s a moment these little girls weren’t sure would happen. When their equipment was stolen, they thought they’d have to forfeit all of their home games this season.

“They took all of our catcher’s equipment, helmets, bats, pretty much everything that would stop us from having our season,” said Kashara Roberts, director and coach.

The theft almost ended their season before it even started.

“It made me feel upset because we would have to forfeit some games that were home because we didn’t have the equipment we needed,” said 10-year-old Niyla Roberts.

Within days, donations came pouring in and it’s not over yet.

“It just hit home, I was thinking of my little girl and if she wasn’t able to play softball,” said John Koval, who donated some equipment. “I did not want to see these kids go without it.”

Koval was just one of the people who stepped in to help by donating helmets, bats, gloves, catcher’s gear and softballs.

“I was happy and the catchers and everyone will have extra stuff,” said 10-year-old Mykiya Martin.

“I just want to see some big smiles,” said Koval. “It kind of brings tears to my eyes and I’m trying to hold it back and be a tough guy, but it’s not working. I just want to be able to see the kids smile and parents be able to watch their kids play this summer.”

On Wednesday night, the girls were swinging the bats even harder and throwing the ball even further.

“They are so excited, they think this equipment is going to give them super powers,” said Kashara Roberts.

It’s not over just yet. Koval says there’s still some more equipment that’s on the way. He’s also going to get some people to come down to do some work on the field. He’s also asked a security company to install surveillance cameras at the field to make sure this doesn’t happen again.