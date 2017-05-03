Fidget spinners craze taking off, but some schools are banning them

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It is the latest craze taking over school classrooms. Fidget spinners are a handheld device marketed to help people with anxiety, autism or ADHD, to help them concentration and learn.

But some teachers around the country have started to ban fidget from classrooms because they are becoming a distraction.

While no local school districts have banned the devices – yet – teachers and principals are aware of the fad.

