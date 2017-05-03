FOX 17 Morning News expands to 4:30am starting Monday

FOX 17 – The FOX 17 Morning News is expanding.

Starting Monday May 8th, the FOX 17 Morning News will begin at 4:30am and will still provide local news, weather, traffic, as well as guest interviews and national news until 9:00am.

From 4:30am to 6:00am, the Morning News will be anchored by Erica Francis and Nicole DiDonato. Garry Frank will be providing weather updates.

Then, from 6:00am to 9:00am, Mike Avery and Deanna Falzone return to the anchor desk, with Garry providing the weather forecasts and Robb Westaby will have your morning traffic reports.