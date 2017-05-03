Lake Michigan could be getting amazing floating water park

WHITING, Ind. (WGN TV) – Plans for a floating water park are being finalized for Lake Michigan.

The Northwest Indiana Times reports, the German company Wibit plans to build the park at Whiting’s Whihala Beach this summer.

The Time reports the inflatable sports park will include “slides, tunnels, trampolines, towers, cliffs, half pipes and other play features for all ages, from toddlers through adults.”

The company is investing $300,000 in the park.

Whiting Mayor Joe Stahura told the Times, “We’re moving toward final approvals. … We want to improve the beach and bring more people to the park. We’ve been looking at zip lines and things of that nature.”

Wibit has installed similar parks in Europe, South America, Northern Africa, Cuba, Florida and along the Gulf Coast.