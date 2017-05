× Brother charged with manslaughter in Muskegon Co. shooting

MUSKEGON, Mich. – The Muskegon County Prosecutor has announced criminal charges after a fatal shooting outside a bowling alley Monday night.

Dareese Hewlett, Jr., 18, is being charged with Manslaughter, Unlawfully Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Resisting and Obstructing a police officer.

Hewlett’s brother, Davion Hewlett, 15, was killed by the gunshot Monday night. ┬áThe prosecutor says that Davion’s death was unintentional, but that since Dareese unlawfully had the weapon, he is being charged with Manslaughter.

A second person, Antwan Crawford, 18, is also being charged with Unlawfully Carrying a Concealed Firearm.

The prosecutor says that Crawford did not fire the weapon and therefore did not cause Davion’s death. He is also being charged with Being in Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Tampering with Evidence after he allegedly hid the second gun after the shooting.

We’ll have more details from Muskegon on later editions of FOX 17 News.