Brother charged with manslaughter in Muskegon Co. shooting

Posted 3:14 PM, May 3, 2017, by , Updated at 03:20PM, May 3, 2017

Davion Hewlett (Courtesy Photo)

MUSKEGON, Mich. – The Muskegon County Prosecutor has announced criminal charges after a fatal shooting outside a bowling alley Monday night.

Dareese Hewlett, Jr., 18, is being charged with Manslaughter, Unlawfully Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Resisting and Obstructing a police officer.

Hewlett’s brother, Davion Hewlett, 15, was killed by the gunshot Monday night.  The prosecutor says that Davion’s death was unintentional, but that since Dareese unlawfully had the weapon, he is being charged with Manslaughter.

A second person, Antwan Crawford, 18, is also being charged with Unlawfully Carrying a Concealed Firearm.

The prosecutor says that Crawford did not fire the weapon and therefore did not cause Davion’s death. He is also being charged with Being in Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Tampering with Evidence after he allegedly hid the second gun after the shooting.

We’ll have more details from Muskegon on later editions of FOX 17 News.

