× Man charged in teen brother’s accidential shooting death

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon County Prosecutor has announced criminal charges after a deadly shooting outside a bowling alley Monday night.

Dareese Hewlett, Jr., 18, is being charged with manslaughter, unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon and resisting and obstructing a police officer.

Hewlett’s brother, Davion Hewlett, 15, was killed by the gunshot Monday night. The prosecutor says that Davion’s death was unintentional, but that since Dareese unlawfully had the weapon, he is being charged with manslaughter.

A second person, Antwan Crawford, 18, is also being charged with unlawfully carrying a concealed firearm.

The prosecutor says that Crawford did not fire the weapon and therefore did not cause Davion’s death. He is also being charged with being in possession of a stolen firearm and tampering with evidence after police say he hid the second gun after the shooting.