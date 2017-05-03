Matchmaker Michigan brings back courtship to online dating

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tired of doing activities like taking walks and watching movies alone? Matchmaker Michigan has an amazing success rate at helping thousands find the perfect companion.

A lot of people meet online, but there are countless horror stories of people getting betrayed, scammed or hurt.

People can talk for months before they actually meet in person for the first time, building a connection through texting or emails. However when they meet, there can be disappointment because they don't feel a connection or the person isn't what they expect.

With Matchmaker Michigan, the person you see is the person you get. With background checks and interviews with clients, Matchmaker Michigan makes sure everyone involved is who they say they are, and is emotionally ready to be in a relationship.

Matchmaker Michigan also puts the courtship back into online dating. They don't want people sitting around emailing and texting each other for weeks or moths on end. They provide all the information you need to know about the person, then suggest you meet in person for something simple like coffee or dinner.

Matchmaker Michigan is based in Grand Rapids at 2021 44th Southeast, Suite F.

To schedule an appointment and to learn more about their services, call (616) 827-1700, or their toll free number 800-377-8540.