Michigan priest who resigned charged in embezzlement case

CENTREVILLE, Mich. (AP) — A southwestern Michigan priest who resigned following an investigation into inappropriate use of church funds has been charged with embezzling more than $100,000.

The Kalamazoo Gazette reports Richard Fritz is due back in court later this month after being arraigned in April in St. Joseph County District Court.

The Associated Press left a message Wednesday seeking comment with a lawyer listed as representing Fritz.

Michigan State Police investigated the case and submitted it to the Branch County prosecutor’s office in February, requesting that embezzlement charges be brought. The case ended up being assigned to the St. Joseph County prosecutor’s office.

Fritz was a priest in the Diocese of Kalamazoo for 35 years until resigning last year. The investigation into his use of church funds covered a period from 2010-2016.