Michigan priest who resigned charged in embezzlement case

Posted 11:37 AM, May 3, 2017, by

CENTREVILLE, Mich. (AP) — A southwestern Michigan priest who resigned following an investigation into inappropriate use of church funds has been charged with embezzling more than $100,000.

The Kalamazoo Gazette reports Richard Fritz is due back in court later this month after being arraigned in April in St. Joseph County District Court.

The Associated Press left a message Wednesday seeking comment with a lawyer listed as representing Fritz.

Michigan State Police investigated the case and submitted it to the Branch County prosecutor’s office in February, requesting that embezzlement charges be brought. The case ended up being assigned to the St. Joseph County prosecutor’s office.

Fritz was a priest in the Diocese of Kalamazoo for 35 years until resigning last year. The investigation into his use of church funds covered a period from 2010-2016.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s