Michigan sees 10 percent hike in traffic deaths

LANSING, Mich. — For the second straight year, Michigan traffic deaths increased 10 percent.

According to the Michigan State Police Criminal Justice Information Center, which announced the latest statistics Wednesday morning, they were up from 963 in 2015 to 1,064 in 2016.

The last year Michigan exceeded 1,000 traffic fatalities was in 2007.

Crashes, injuries and serious injuries were up as well over the previous year.

Positive progress was noted in several areas, including alcohol-involved traffic deaths, which fell 11 percent, and a 7 percent decline for young driver-involved fatalities.

Complete details are available at michigantrafficcrashfats.org and michigan.gov/crash on the Web.