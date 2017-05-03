Morning Buzz: “Last Dog” adopted from Empty the Shelters event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. One lonely dog named Eastwood was the only one left at the Humane Society following their Empty the Shelters event across the state.

Fortunately, that’s no longer the case and he’s found his forever family.

Eastwood’s story from the Little Traverse Bay Humane Society in Petoskey was shared thousands of times on Facebook, and the facility got calls from across the country about him.

The Humane Society originally said they thought he may have been left behind because of deformities to his legs and eyes, which will need medical attention in the future. Now they say they’re blown away and touched by all the attention he’s gotten.

Eastwood will move in with his new family in Metro Detroit next week.

2. The Griffins will be taking part in the Relax at Rosa event on Saturday.

From 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. fans can stop by and enter to win playoff tickets and participate in a social media contest. Prizes include bobble heads and playoff t-shirts.

The Griffins’ Zamboni will also be on hand for photo opportunities.

Their playoff game against the Chicago Wolves will take place later that night at 7 p.m.

3. Lake Michigan is going to get a little more fun this summer with the addition of a floating water park.

A German company is making the park, which will sit just off a beach in northern Indiana. There will be slides, tunnels and trampolines.

The company created similar parks across the country and globe in South America, Africa and Florida.

The park plans to open in June.

4. A centuries-old anchor, believed to be from one of Christopher Columbus’ ships.

Analysis of the anchor found off the Turks and Caicos Islands dated it to between 1492 and 1550.

It’s believed to weigh between 1,200 to 1,500 pounds, which suggests it was typical for a Columbus Era ship. Along with the anchor, the team found grappling hooks that also date back to the era.

The discovery will be revealed on the Discovery Channel series, “Cooper’s Treasure.”

5. Starbucks is coming out with the Midnight Mint Mocha.

It’s basically like a thin mint, but in drink form. It has scoops of extra dark cocoa blended with coffee, milk and ice, infused with mint sugar crystals and topped with whipped cream.

Starbucks is also bringing back an old favorite, the S’mores Frappuccino.