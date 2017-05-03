New show starting conversations about suicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"13 Reasons Why" is based on best-selling author Jay Asher's 2007 young adult book of the same title. Actress and pop star Selena Gomez co-produced the 13-episode Netflix adaptation.

The series, which premiered March 31, follows the fictional story of a teenage girl named Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) who leaves behind 13 mysterious audio recordings on cassette tapes after killing herself. She addresses each recording to a person who she says played a role in her tragic decision to end her own life.

If you need help, call 1-800-662-HELP or visit THEMHF.org or BeNice.org .

CNN contributed to the background for this story.