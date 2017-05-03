18-year-old dies after officer-involved shooting on Grand Rapids’ SE side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police say an 18-year-old probation violator has been shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire with officers.

Sgt. Terry Dixon says the man died at a hospital following the shooting at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Dickinson SE.

Dixon says the man refused to comply with officers' commands, produced a handgun and fired at the officers. He says officers returned fire until the suspect was unable to continue shooting.

Family members have identified the man who was shot as Malik Carey.

"I was in school at my English class and my mom called,” says Brooklyn Walton, Carey's cousin. “So we went to the hospital and they come out and tell us he was shot in the chest and the head and is on life support and unresponsive. And his mom had to make the decision to pull the plug.”

The investigation has been turned over to Michigan State Police. Police say that there are other people being questioned, but no one else is in custody.

No officers were hurt.

This is the third shooting involving a Grand Rapids police officer this year. In March, an officer shot at a fleeing suspect, but missed. A suspect in a stabbing and carjacking in a Meijer parking lot was later shot by an officer as he tried to flee from arresting officers. On Tuesday, a prosecutor determined that officer was justified in shooting that suspect.

The Associated Press contributed to this report