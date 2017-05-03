The Pit Stop and Founders Brewing showcase food and drink for Grand Taste at the Meijer LPGA Classic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Grand Taste at the Meijer LPGA Classic is returning or a second year with even more food and drinks than last year.

The three-day food-tasting event is for the entire family and will feature dozens of local restaurants, breweries, and will showcase Meijer products and food trends.

Matt Smith from The Pit Stop, and Dave Engbers, CEO of Founders Brewing Company, showcased what they're bringing to Grand Taste.

Grand Taste at the Meijer LPGA Classic is happening June 16-18.

Daily tickets costs $30 for adults and $10 for kids, and a full weekend pass costs $60 for adults and $20 for kids.

To purchase tickets, visit meijerlpgaclassic.com.