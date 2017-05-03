The Pit Stop and Founders Brewing showcase food and drink for Grand Taste at the Meijer LPGA Classic

Posted 1:36 PM, May 3, 2017, by

The Grand Taste at the Meijer LPGA Classic is returning or a second year with even more food and drinks than last year.

The three-day food-tasting event is for the entire family and will feature dozens of local restaurants, breweries, and will showcase Meijer products and food trends.

Matt Smith from The Pit Stop, and Dave Engbers, CEO of Founders Brewing Company, showcased what they're bringing to Grand Taste.

Grand Taste at the Meijer LPGA Classic is happening June 16-18.

Daily tickets costs $30 for adults and $10 for kids, and a full weekend pass costs $60 for adults and $20 for kids.

To purchase tickets, visit meijerlpgaclassic.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s