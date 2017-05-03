Police arrest 2 juveniles, search for 3rd suspect in string of overnight car break-ins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are reminding people to lock their doors after a string of car break-ins in Grand Rapids early Wednesday morning.

The call came in for a possible theft from a vehicle on Orville SE at approximately 2:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they eventually identified at least six vehicles that were targeted by thieves in the immediate area. There may be more victims that come forward further into the morning. Police say it appears some — if not all — of the vehicles’ doors were left unlocked.

Investigators determined they were looking for three suspects. Two juveniles were taken into custody — a 12-year-old and a 16-year-old. Police are still attempting to locate a third.