GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery at a Grand Rapids Taco Bell Wednesday morning.

Police say that a suspect described as a white man in his 40s went into the restaurant at 605 Leonard NW and implied he had a gun. He demanded cash, but left the scene without any money. Witnesses say he was wearing a purple and gray jacket and ran from the scene, heading north.

Anyone with information should call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.