Police need help identifying Grandville thieves

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Grandville police are asking for the public’s help identifying surveillance pictures of two suspects believed to be involved in retail thefts.

The photos accompany this story (above).

The Grandville Police Department says it needs help to ID this couple who allegedly selected and then concealed $385 worth of clothing from a retail store. When confronted by loss prevention personnel they fled in a gray four-door vehicle.

“We all lose when people steal,” said Silent Observer. “The costs incurred by shoplifters are passed on to all of us. Let’s identify this duo caught in the act of stealing from one of our local stores.”

Anybody with any information is being asked to call Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

