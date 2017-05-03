Robbery victim hit by car while trying to flag down drivers for help

Posted 7:10 AM, May 3, 2017, by , Updated at 07:11AM, May 3, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A female robbery victim was hit by a car while trying to flag someone down for help, after two suspects stole her cell phone early Wednesday morning.

Police say it all happened shortly before 6:00 a.m. on the city’s southeast side. Police say two suspects armed with a gun robbed the victim of her cell phone and ran off. The victim then attempted to flag down vehicles for help, but ended up getting struck. Police say she may have suffered a broken leg as a result.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s