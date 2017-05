× Rockford Olympian to run in Fifth Third Riverbank Run

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Ten days to the 40th Fifth Third Riverbank Run and organizers announced a special first-time runner this year.

Dathan Ritzenheim, a three-time Olympian from Rockford, announced he will be running in the event for the first time.

Several past winners are also returning. The event is expected to draw at least 15,000 runners.

