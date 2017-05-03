Wet pattern continues

WEST MICHIGAN- Over the last few weeks, days with rain have certainly outnumbered the sunny, dry days. That continues as we’re looking at another slow moving system to our southwest move up leading into the weekend.

As a result, flood watches have already been posted for our extreme southern counties. Areas that just saw well over 2 inches of rain could see another 2 very shortly.

Don’t expect temps to go too far on Thursday. As rain parks itself off to the southeast, we’ll see rain for almost the entire day from South Haven and areas southeast.

This doesn’t mean it won’t rain in Grand Rapids and other locations, but the further north and west you go, the less likely you are to see any heavy rainfall.

As I mentioned above, expect quite a bit of rain the further south and east you go! There will be many areas of rain in excess of an inch or two before the rain clears out late Friday night.