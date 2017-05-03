Yankees take on the Cubs on Fox primetime game Saturday

FOX 17 – Fans of two of the most popular baseball teams in the country can win authentic jerseys from Fox Sports.

The New York Yankees take on the Chicago Cubs Saturday night on FOX 17. The MLBonFOX Twitter account is tweeting questions around the New York vs. Chicago theme. Use the hashtags #CubsOnFOX or #YankeesOnFOX and #Sweepstakes answering the questions for a chance to win a jersey.

Complete contest rules are on the Fox Sports MLB page.

You can watch the Yankees take on the Cubs Saturday night Saturday night at 7:00pm.