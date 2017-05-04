3 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Sturgis

STURGIS, Mich. — Three people were injured Thursday in a three vehicle crash at S. Centreville Road and South Street.

Sturgis Police say two vehicles collided head on in the southbound lane of S. Centreville, and one of those vehicles was then struck by a third vehicle.

Both of the drivers involved in the initial crash, a 46-year-old Sturgis man and a 36-year-old Three Rivers man, were hospitalized, according to a release. Police say the Sturgis man’s injuries were critical. The other man is currently in stable condition.

A 10-year-old girl in the Sturgis man’s vehicle was also hospitalized and is also in stable condition, police said.

The driver of the third vehicle was not injured.

Emergency crews were initially called to the area at about 5:15 p.m. Thursday. Police say firefighters worked for over an hour to free the three people who were trapped in vehicles after the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.