3 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Sturgis

Posted 8:56 PM, May 4, 2017, by , Updated at 09:02PM, May 4, 2017

STURGIS, Mich. — Three people were injured Thursday in a three vehicle crash at S. Centreville Road and South Street.

Sturgis Police say two vehicles collided head on in the southbound lane of S. Centreville, and one of those vehicles was then struck by a third vehicle.

Both of the drivers involved in the initial crash, a 46-year-old Sturgis man and a 36-year-old Three Rivers man, were hospitalized, according to a release. Police say the Sturgis man’s injuries were critical.  The other man is currently in stable condition.

A 10-year-old girl in the Sturgis man’s vehicle was also hospitalized and is also in stable condition, police said.

The driver of the third vehicle was not injured.

Emergency crews were initially called to the area at about 5:15 p.m. Thursday. Police say firefighters worked for over an hour to free the three people who were trapped in vehicles after the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s