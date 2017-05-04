× Alarm spooks restaurant break-in suspect, tips sought

SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich – Investigators with the Schoolcraft Police Department are hoping surveillance images will help them track down a suspect they say broke into a restaurant early Thursday.

Officers responded to an alarm at Marjos Restaurant on Grand Street around 2:20 a.m. Investigators say a man wearing a hoodie forced open the front door to get in.

The suspect took off after activating an alarm at the restaurant, but not before taking a bunch of quarters.

Schoolcraft investigators are asking anyone with information on this case to contact them at 269-679-5600 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.